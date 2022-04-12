Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about “hazardous” weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
The weather agency has issued winter storm and blizzard warnings for communities across southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin and Steinbach.
According to these warnings, a major spring storm is set to hit Manitoba overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
The storm is expected to last until Friday morning, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and poor visibility.
Environment Canada explained that a Colorado low is moving towards Minnesota, bringing a “heavy swath of snow” to southern Manitoba.
In Manitoba, the snow will begin early Tuesday evening near the international border and then travel north through the night. By Wednesday morning, snow will be falling across much of southern Manitoba.
Strong winds are also expected to develop and continue into Friday morning as the Colorado low pivots through Minnesota on its way to Ontario.
Environment Canada notes there could be a break in the snow on Wednesday afternoon or evening in Winnipeg and communities to the southeast. However, the snow will then re-intensify overnight and into Thursday.
The weather agency predicts Manitoba will be hit with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow by Wednesday afternoon, with another 15 to 20 centimetres overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. By Friday morning, widespread snowfall accumulations of 30 to 40 centimetres are likely.
Environment Canada warns that travel will become increasingly difficult on Wednesday, noting that highway closures are a near certainty. The weather agency adds that by Wednesday evening it may even become impossible to travel within communities. These dangerous travel conditions are expected to continue into Thursday.
Manitobans are being urged not to travel, because the storm has the potential to be the worst in decades. Environment Canada recommends that residents stock up on supplies and medications, and prepare for potential power outages.
Weather conditions are expected to improve by Friday, but storm cleanup will likely last into next week.
