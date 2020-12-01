WINNIPEG -- Nearly 50 Manitobans have been fined for violating public health orders in Manitoba in the past week, including attending church services, and Manitoba's premier says there is more to come.

On Tuesday, the Province of Manitoba said in the past week, from Nov. 23 to 29, enforcement officers issued 100 tickets, totalling $181,574 worth of fines, for people and businesses violating public health orders.

This includes 22 businesses and 48 individuals fined for various offences. The province said 23 people were fined for not wearing a mask indoors. The Manitoba First Nations Police Service also issued seven band bylaw tickets.

"There is a small minority of people and organizations who are not doing their part and in doing so are putting their health and the health of others at risk," Premier Brian Pallister said. "The message is clear – there will be consequences for those who disregard the public health orders, and put the health of others at risk."

The province said six tickets, each worth $1,296, were handed out to individuals who attended a church service at the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach, Man, over this past weekend. The church itself was also fined $5,000.

One person was fined $1,296 in relation to drive-in church services at Springs Church in Winnipeg that attracted hundreds of cars.

"Several tickets are pending, including a business fine of $5,000. Investigations related to these services are ongoing and further tickets are expected to follow," the province said in a news release.

The province said current health orders restrict indoor and outdoor gatherings in public places to less than five.

"It is critical right now that we do not gather with people outside of our households and we need the full participation of all Manitobans for these strict public health measures to work," Pallister said.

"It is incredibly disappointing that anyone would blatantly disregard the public health orders in place to protect Manitobans."

