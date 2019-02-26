Court is now in session seven days a week.

A year-long pilot project, which began in May 2018, has seen cases being reviewed Saturdays and Sundays at the Winnipeg Law Courts.

The project means people arrested over the weekend can have their cases reviewed on weekend.

CTV News sat down with Mike Mahon, Manitoba’s deputy attorney general Tuesday to learn about.

Mahon said legal aid lawyers, prosecutors and a justice of the peace attend the court, and the accused appears via video link from the remand centre.

The reason for the project is the province's criminal justice modernization strategy, as well as to improve timely access to justice.

Mahon said on an average weekend the court reviews 50 to 100 cases, with 14 per cent of people getting bail, and 21 per cent having matters resolved.

"It's everything under the criminal code, and even some drug offences, but under the criminal code, it would range from breach charges, breach of recognizance, probation, mischief, or theft under, or any other charge that someone might commit,” Mahon said.

Crown prosecutors work at the weekend court on a voluntary basis.