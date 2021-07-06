WINNIPEG -- A hiker was left in medical distress on Saturday due to the heat wave that blanketed Manitoba over the weekend.

Around 6:40 p.m., RCMP officers received a report of a hiker in heat-related medical distress on the Pisew Falls-Kwasitchewan Falls Hiking Trail in Pisew Falls Provincial Park.

The hiker, a 50-year-old Winnipeg woman, was with another hiker about six kilometres from the trail’s exit. At the time, the temperature was 37 C.

Mounties told the hikers to get to a nearby riverbank to cool down and to stay there until they arrived. Officers took a boat and found the two hikers, who were taken to EMS personnel. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

In a news release, Corp. Lisa Wowchuk, the Wabowden RCMP detachment commander, said she’s glad people are enjoying the outdoor trails. However, she notes that people need to prepare for the heat.

“With high temperatures, we want to remind anyone heading out on these long and somewhat difficult hikes to make sure they have enough water and are dressed appropriately,” Wowchuk said.

“Give yourself lots of time so you can take breaks and find some shade.”