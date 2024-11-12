Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today

A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the closure will accommodate underground work to prepare for the demolition of the concrete barriers and other construction.

Access to the Fairmont Hotel and surrounding lots will be maintained through Lombard Street. A portion of the road will reopen on Saturday for the Santa Claus Parade.

Earlier in the year, CTV News Winnipeg reported that city council voted in favour of reopening Portage and Main.

Major construction on the intersection begins this month, with work expected to be completed by the end of June.