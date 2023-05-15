Weekly cycling group aimed at helping older women get back on their bikes

A months-long initiative is encouraging senior women to pedal their way through summer en route to better health and new friendships.

Cycling With Sarah is a three-month long event that links up older women with group bike rides.

It’s hosted by avid cyclist Sarah Gravelle-MacKenzie. The 68-year-old decided to take up cycling as a hobby when she retired six years ago.

“Before too long, it became this passion. I was riding 20, 40, 60 kilometres and it was something that became so important to me,” she said.

Today, Gravelle-MacKenzie is in the best shape of her life, and she wants other women to join her as she pedals through her passion.

Cycling With Sarah will run from June until August. Women 55 years old and up are invited to join any of three, hour-long weekly rides. Additional rides could be added, she said, depending on demand.

Gravelle-MacKenzie hopes the event will help build women’s confidence with the sport.

“Many women feel nervous about riding alone. They have safety concerns. They have issues with maybe not feeling confident enough to get on their bikes, and just head out on their own,” she said.

“We want to keep it easy, an easy pace, and an easy length of time. The goal is as we ride together as groups, women will get more fit and maybe they’ll ride a little longer.”

Anyone interested can email Gravelle-MacKenzie or visit her Instagram page for more information.

- With files from CTV's Rachel Lacagé