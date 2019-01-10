

CTV Winnipeg





A property on Wellington Crescent has been put under a fire watch after crews spent over 13 hours battling a blaze that led to the deaths of two dogs.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the single-family home in the 800 block of Wellington in response to a fire alarm, and discovered a fire in the basement.

Initially firefighters went inside the home to attack the flames, but as the conditions worsened and the floors became unsafe, they were forced to leave and continue the fight from outside.

According to a news release, equipment had to be brought in to tear down parts of the house so crews could get to the hotspots.

At 3:35 p.m. the fire was declared under control, but crews remained on scene until 11 p.m. to extinguish hotspots.

Then at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, the WFPS returned to the scene to battle a small flare up.

All people who lived in the home were safe, but two dogs died. Two firefighters were hurt in the blaze, one of whom was taken to the hospital.

The home will be under a fire watch for 48 hours, officials said, and fire crews will continue to check on it using thermal imaging cameras.

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated and no damage estimate is available.