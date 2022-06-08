Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge

Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police said shortly after 5:30 p.m. the road was reopened to traffic. It had been closed earlier in the afternoon near the train bridge by Wellington Park after the truck got stuck beneath the bridge.

The truck was seen wedged under the bridge which had ripped up a portion of the truck trailer's roof.

Police said the truck was successfully removed and the bridge was deemed to be safe.