Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge

A commercial truck is stuck under the train bridge on Wellington Crescent on June 8, 2022 (CTV News Photo Danton Unger) A commercial truck is stuck under the train bridge on Wellington Crescent on June 8, 2022 (CTV News Photo Danton Unger)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island