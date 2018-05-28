People living in tents and makeshift shelters in a West Broadway churchyard will be asked to move off the premises by Wednesday afternoon.

The number of people sleeping outside the church has increased over the past three weeks, and an upcoming event means they all have to leave.

All Saints’ Anglican Church Rev. Brent Neumann said there’s a wedding on Saturday and the church has promised access to the entire facility.

"We promised them they would have the full use of the property, that means we have to move people off, and we have to get the place cleaned up for that,” said Neumann. “So we're saying Wednesday afternoon will be sort of like a drop dead day. Everybody needs to get off for us to get the place cleaned. We have to get it cleaned."

“We’re in a contractual arrangement with the people who are using the building so we have to do it.”

It’s estimated about 30 to 40 stay in the churchyard on any given night, Neumann said.

He said following the wedding, church members will meet to discuss how to proceed.

“The question we’re facing is: do they come back,” said Neumann. “And if they come back, how do we deal with it. What do we need to be doing and what’s the best way of handling it.”

“We’ve had some people say well you’re being irresponsible and from our perspective, we’re a Christian church, we’re called to love people, we’re called to reach out to those who are in need. Is that being irresponsible, by reaching out and allowing people who are in need to be here?”

“It’s a question of how do we morally, how do we ethically, approach people who are in need and at the same time deal with the neighbours who are concerned, deal with the safety issues.”

Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding was scheduled to have a meeting with Neumann Monday afternoon to discuss the situation.

Fielding told reporters housing and health staff have visited the site to offer outreach to people staying at the church.

Some have said they’re living with mental health issues and addictions.

Fielding said the provincial government is working to create more affordable and social housing options for people.

“So far as a government we’ve opened and provided operating funding through rent-geared income for close to 487 new units, part of that, 42 per cent, are social housing units.”