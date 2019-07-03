

Rachel Bergen, CTV News Winnipeg





The West End BIZ is expected to unveil the newest mural in the brightly painted neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

“Cue The Beat!” was designed and painted by University of Manitoba fine arts students Antoinette Baquiaran and Rachel Goossen as part of the West End BIZ award-winning mural mentorship program.

The program allows youth in the area to participate in the creation of public art, while also offering their mentors the opportunity to gain career-related experience.

Baquiaran and Goossen’s mural celebrates the culture of the community over the last 50 years in a 60s style of pop art.

The style connects to the time when X-CUES, formerly known as Enzo’s, was a hub for Winnipeg’s newcomers.

The mural includes images of the café and elements from Ethiopia, the Philippines, Iceland, Italy, Syria, and other places.

“We incorporated instruments from all over the world that represent the cultures of the West End,” Goossen told CTV Wednesday.

In addition to contributing art to the neighbourhood, Goossen said the youth involved learn to paint, gain leadership skills, and take part in a large community project through the mentorship program.

“That builds community pride for years to come,” she said.

Baquiaran added: “It’s really nice for them creating this for their community and they can look back on it in the future.”

Baquiaran and Goossen will also transform shutters used to close business windows into works of art. Those will be revealed in late August.

The duo said their work is personally rewarding, but they hope to pass along some of what they’re gaining.

“We hope we can transfer on the techniques to inspire them to do their own things when they get older, through painting or drawing, things like that,” Baquiaran said.

- With files from CTV Morning Live's Nicole Dube