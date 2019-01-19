UPDATE: The Spence Neighbourhood Association said it has been overwhelmed with donations for fire victims and has run out of capacity to take in household goods.

It said people can hold off on dropping off stuff like clothes, bedding and kitchen and bath supplies for now, but cash donations are still needed.

The community group said larger furniture donations are also still needed, but it will make arrangements to pick up and deliver it once the group determines where it’s going.

Those who want to donate furniture can email housing coordinator Benjamin Simcoe or call 204-783-5000 ext. 105.

EARLIER: People are being asked to donate after a pair of apartment fires in Winnipeg’s West End displaced dozens of people earlier this month.

Benjamin Simcoe, housing coordinator with the Spence Neighbourhood Association, said some who were staying at the buildings were already experiencing challenges with housing.

“A lot of people, we’re finding, were already couch-surfing with friends and relatives. So, that’s an additional displacement,” Simcoe said.

“We’re finding that some suites were crammed with a number of people who were just trying to find a warm place to stay already, and then were in this fire, and are now going from hidden homelessness to maybe a more practical definition of homelessness, to us it’s all homelessness, and we want to try to solve all of it.”

Simcoe said the Red Cross made assistance available after the fires, which took place in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue on Jan. 13 and at 426 Maryland Street on Jan. 14. But that assistance is short-term.

“They get about 72 hours with of support from them, and from there, people end up with relatives, going to shelters, things like that,” he said.

“In the meantime, we’ve had appointments with people, we’re trying to set people up with long-term housing supports, things like that, and also coordinating with other agencies to get extra housing support and coordinate donations.”

Simcoe said items like clothing, bedding and kitchen and bath supplies are in high need, and all donations of housing items can be dropped off at the John Howard Society on Ellice Avenue Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash donations can be made at the Spence Neighbourhood Association’s office or online.

Simcoe said that’s not all they’re looking for.

“We’re having trouble tracking down people who are affected by this, a lot of people tend to sort of get lost in the shuffle, and there’s sort of nobody following up to look after everyone that was affected by this,” he said, encouraging anyone who was displaced by the fires or knows someone who has to be in touch.

“We want to know that you’re accounted for, and we want to get you any benefits that you may be entitled to,” he said.