West End homicide began with argument: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End last week took place following an argument.

Police were initially called to a residential building in the 600 block of Home Street on Thursday morning for the report of an injured man inside a suite.

When officers got to the scene, the man had died. The victim has been identified as Son Minh Nguyen, a 66-year-old Winnipeg man.

The homicide unit investigated and arrested a suspect on Friday.

Police allege the suspect and victim were involved in an argument that escalated to an assault.

A 34-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with manslaughter. He was taken into custody.