People living in a West Kildonan neighbourhood say they're dealing with a noisy and smelly problem caused by trains passing right through their community.

“What happens is they bring it up here and they park it,” said area resident Al Donahue. “It's called yarding.”

Donahue said the trains are sometimes left idling for more than two days at a time.

Others in the neighborhood want it to stop.

“This one is very noisy because you can hear the air drier dumping constantly,” said nearby resident Kevin Williams.

In statement to CTV News Canadian Pacific Railway said, "The tracks in Winnipeg are a vital part of CP's infrastructure, and like any part of the rail network, operations can take place 24/7, including idling, shunting, switching, and trains moving through the corridor."

Mynarski councillor Ross Eadie said the simple solution would be to park the trains a short distance down the line away from houses.

“It is an easy fix,” said Eadie. “There's no reason why it has to be parked behind people's houses.”

The Canadian Transportation Agency tells CTV News railway companies can only cause a reasonable amount of noise, and it can order a company to take measures to decrease unreasonable noise levels. There's a process that needs to take place before anything like that happens, including mediation and adjudication.