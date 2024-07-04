West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
A home at the corner of River Edge Drive and Mariners Trail was seen engulfed in flames, as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.
West St. Paul Fire Department Chief Ryan Yackel told CTV News Winnipeg they used a defensive attack to douse the flames. Crews from Stony Mountain Rockwood Fire Departments also helped in the fight.
The roof appears to be completely burnt out, and a charred vehicle was also spotted by CTV News Winnipeg cameras in the driveway.
Tankers of water were brought in, and hydro crews were also seen in the area disconnecting power to nearby homes.
Yackel said the home's occupants were not there when flames broke out, but were on scene afterwards.
The home is considered a total loss, and will be demolished as soon as possible.
- With files from CTV's Scott Andersson
Crews from the West St. Paul Fire Department are seen battling a blaze at a home on River Edge Drive on July 4, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
