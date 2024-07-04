West St. Paul home goes up in flames

Emergency crews are on scene battling a fire at a West St. Paul home.

A home at the corner of River Edge Drive and Mariners Trail was seen engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon, with fire crews working to put out the blaze.

The roof appears to be completely burnt out, and a charred vehicle was also spotted in the driveway by CTV News Winnipeg cameras.

Tankers of water were brought in to douse the flames, and hydro crews were also seen in the area disconnecting power to nearby homes.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the West St. Paul Fire Department for details on the incident, and is awaiting a response.

- With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson

Crews from the West St. Paul Fire Department are seen battling a blaze at a home on River Edge Drive on July 4, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)