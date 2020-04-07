WINNIPEG -- To support in the fight against COVID-19, the time to claim a lotto ticket prize has been extended.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday, prizes on tickets that would have expired between March 17 and Sept. 17 have been extended another six months.

This extension will apply to all WCLC lotto games.

WCLC said they support the choice of players who adhere to physical distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19