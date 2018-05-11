

WestJet announced it would be adding literal jets to its schedule to fly fans of the Winnipeg Jets to Las Vegas during Round 3 of the playoffs.

The Jets begin its series against the Vegas Golden Knights with home games on Saturday and Monday, followed by away games on Wednesday and Friday.

The additional flights operating both to and from Vegas will be available on May 17 and May 20. This is in addition to the regular non-stop service WestJet offers to the Nevada city, twice weekly at this time of the year.

In a news release, WestJet said seats are already on sale and “additional flights may be determined at the whims of the hockey gods.”