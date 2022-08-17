WestJet adds new West Coast destination flight from Winnipeg

WestJet will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to Los Angeles.

The airline announced the news on Wednesday, saying service will begin on Oct. 31, 2022.

The flights will operate three times weekly on a year-round basis.

“Despite being one of Winnipeg’s largest international air travel markets, there has not been non-stop service between Winnipeg and L.A., and we are very pleased to be the first to provide this service,” said John Weatherill, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Weatherill noted WestJet is happy to be providing this service to Winnipeg because Los Angeles is the gateway to southern California, and because the Los Angeles International Airport is one of the hubs for WestJet’s largest partner, Delta Airlines.

“But perhaps most importantly, air service is an economic development catalyst,” he said.

“This new route connects Winnipeg with the metro area of nearly 20 million residents.”

Weatherill added the new service will reduce travel time between the cities by almost 50 per cent for businesses, including those in the film and television industry, which helps to boost Manitoba’s economy.

Weatherill noted that Wednesday’s announcement was made possible due to a partnership between WestJet, the Winnipeg Airports Authority, Economic Development Winnipeg, and the Government of Manitoba.

“WestJet is proud to be in the business of connecting communities, especially now,” he said.