

CTV Winnipeg





WestJet Airlines is reducing its services and the cuts will have an effect on Winnipeg flyers.

In an effort to save money, the Calgary-based airline will be scaling back its flights between Toronto and Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Phoenix, Aruba, Belize, Huatulco and Liberia.

It will also be cutting down on flights between Winnipeg and Palm Springs.

Flights between Montreal and Quebec City will end as of Oct. 28, more than a year after they started.

Other changes include reducing service between Vancouver and Edmonton and Calgary, as well as between Calgary and Denver, Edmonton and Phoenix.