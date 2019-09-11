Any Manitobans looking to beat the cold this fall and winter might have a bit of difficulty getting to their desired travel destination.

WestJet announced on Sunday it’s temporarily suspending a number of direct flights from Winnipeg to a number of vacation hot spots between Nov. 4 and Jan. 5.

The airline said the changes are due to safety concerns surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft. In March, Canada grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircrafts following fatal plane crashes in Ethiopia and off the Indonesia coast.

WestJet said the following direct routes will be disrupted:

Two weekly flights from Winnipeg to Phoenix have been suspended;

The flight from Winnipeg to Palm Springs will operate once, instead of twice, a week;

The two weekly flights between Winnipeg and Las Vegas have been suspended;

The three weekly flights from Winnipeg to Cancun have been suspended;

The three weekly flights in December between Winnipeg and Puerto Vallarta have been suspended.

The airline said it is notifying any customers who are impacted by these changes with their rebooked travel options. It says it doesn’t have a specific time for the return of the MAX aircrafts to its fleet.