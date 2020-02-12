WINNIPEG -- Protesters have set a blockade along the CN and Via rail tracks near Headingley, Manitoba in support of the Wet'suwet'en standoff against the RCMP in British Columbia.

Two trains have been stopped on the tracks about 15km west of Winnipeg near Highway 334 and Wilkes Avenue, according to organizers of the protest, who say they won't be leaving anytime soon.

"This is in support of the Wet'suwet'en land defenders and hereditary chiefs who didn't give consent," said Plude Choochman, an organizer of the protest.

"We are also protesting against (Coastal GasLink pipeline) and the RCMP who continue to violate Indigenous rights and lands."

While the group is small, only about six people as of Wednesday afternoon, Choochman said more protesters will be coming.

Despite the bitter cold on Wednesday, the group stood outside around a small campfire singing, after hoisting a Mohawk Warrior Society flag.

"We're going to stay right here. We're not going anywhere," Choochman said. "Until the RCMP leave that territory."

The protests come in response to the arrests made by RCMP near Houston B.C. More than 20 protesters have been taken into custody, prompting protests across the country.

Manitoba RCMP said it is monitoring the scene along with the CN Police Service and has sent Division Liaison Team officers to the protest site.

"The role of the DLT officers is to establish a dialogue and maintain open and ongoing communication," said a spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP.

"These specially trained officers are an essential part of building a relationship of trust, respect, and mutual understanding between the police, protestors and the affected public."

RCMP said it is mindful of its role to keep the peace and be part of the solution.