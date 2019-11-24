WINNIPEG – Water tanks were needed to get a barn fire under control in Southwest Winnipeg late Saturday night.

The City of Winnipeg said shortly after 11 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the report that a barn was on fire on Loudoun Road.

When crews arrived they found the barn in heavy flames, with smoke coming from the structure. Crews began battling the fire, and had water tankers shuttle water to the scene which the city said is located outside the water district.

The fire was declared under control roughly two hours later at 1:08 a.m.

The city said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.