

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG - Thick black smoke was sent billowing into the sky in Elmwood after a propane tank exploded, Winnipeg police said.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, Winnipeg police said officers and fire crews were called to a report of a motor home fire in the 300 block of William Newton Avenue.

People in the area at the time said on Twitter they heard a massive bang and saw thick smoke rising in the air.

Police said a propane tank exploded.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when their crews arrived on scene, they found flames coming from the motor home. People living in neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution, as the fire crews launched an offensive attack on the fire.

WFPS said the fire was put under control shortly before 10:30 a.m., adding there were no injuries reported.

As of noon on Sunday afternoon, WFPS said people were still evacuated while crews finished their work.

Fire crews said there are no damage estimates available at this time.

Police said the incident happened in the same block as a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon.

WFPS CALLED TO TWO OTHER FIRES

Another fire erupted around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home over two storeys high in the 400 block of Langside Street.

Smoke and flames were coming out of the windows when fire crews arrived, WFPS said. Everyone in the house evacuated before the fire crews arrived, the two neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

WFPS began to battle the flames, while protecting the neighbouring homes from the spreading fire.

Crews had the fire under control around 9:20 a.m., but said the house had extensive damage caused by the fire and water. The two neighbouring homes were also damaged, though WFPS said it was minor.

WFPS said no injuries were reported, and there are no damage estimates available at this time.

DOGS REUNITED WITH OWNERS AFTER FIRE

The owners of two dogs were reunited with their pets Sunday morning, after evacuating their home early Sunday morning because of a fire.

Crews arrived at a home in the 0-100 block of Ashern Road shortly before 3 a.m., and found a fire on the outside of the hose was causing interior damage. WFPS crews had the fire under control roughly 20 minutes later.

During a primary search, WFPS said they found the two dogs.

No injuries were reported and there are no damage estimates available.

WFPS said the causes of the three fires is being investigated.