WFPS crews respond to 3 fires, hazardous materials leak
It was another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).
First came a fire Friday night at a single-storey commercial warehouse in the 400 block of Jarvis Avenue. WFPS crews were called around 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the building.
Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour, starting with an exterior attack, then moving inside the building to battle the blaze. The fire was declared under control at 10:55 p.m.
All staff working at the facility got out safely. No injuries were reported.
Then, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Lagimodiere Boulevard for reports of a hazardous materials leak.
Firefighters assessed the situation before going inside. Once they were in, the leak was safely stopped, and the building ventilated. No one was injured.
Around 9:47 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vacant, two-storey house in the 600 block of Furby Street.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. They fought the fire from inside the house, declaring it under control at 10:16 p.m.
WFPS said the house had already been damaged by a fire last month. Because the structural integrity of the house was compromised, it was demolished Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m., WFPS crews were called to another vacant house in the 100 block of Marion Street.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the flames, moving inside as they did. The fire was declared under control at 4:18 a.m.
No one was found to be inside. Two firefighters were assessed at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to be taken to hospital.
All fires are being investigated. No damage estimates are available.
