WFPS crews respond to three Saturday morning fires

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to three fires in different parts of the city.

At 1:13 a.m., WFPS crews responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, single-family home on Deer Lodge Place.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure. They fought the flames from inside the house, declaring the fire under control at 1:44 a.m.

Only one person was inside at the time of the fire. They were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, caused by a clothes dryer malfunction.

The WFPS is reminding residents to be vigilant about dryer use, as they can be a common cause of fires.

Around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a vacant, two-storey house in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue. Again, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the house. After knocking down some of the flames, fire crews entered and tackled the fire from the inside. The fire was extinguished by 7:49 a.m.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known. WFPS investigators said the house had been damaged in a previous fire on May 13, 2023.

Finally, around 7:30 a.m., fire crews were in Transcona responding to a brush fire at the Symington Yards.

The fire was approximately one kilometer in length. Using specialized equipment, including the WFPS Bison, crews doused the flames while preventing the fire from spreading to rail cars and structures at the site.

The fire was put out by 8:51 a.m. No injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have been caused by a moving train with a faulty spark arrestor.

The WFPS is also reminding residents to take steps to prevent grass and brush fires, as dry and windy conditions are forecast for the next few days.