WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters were called Sunday evening to a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 500 block of McAdamAvenue in the West Kildonan neighbourhood.

When crews arrived around 8:35 p.m., they found the fire had fully involved one home and had spread to a neighbouring home.

Crews began to fight the fires from the exterior and as the flames began to subside they transitioned to an interior attack.

Fires in both homes were declared under control around 10:15 p.m.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service reported that two occupants of one home self-evacuated prior to crew arrival.

They were treated on the scene by paramedics but did not require transport to hospital.A search of the other home was completed and no occupants were found.

Crews located two dogs in one of the homes.One was deceased and the other was able to be reunited with its owner.

Paramedics also assessed one firefighter on scene for a heat-related condition.No transportation to hospital was required.No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.No damage estimates are available.