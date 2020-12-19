WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters battled a stubborn blaze in a two-and-a-half storey house in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon.

According to the WFPS, fire crews were called to the home close to Portage Avenue and Victor Street at 11:53 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived, the WFPS launched an offensive attack. Due to worsening conditions, fire crews switched to a defensive attack for a short time before re-entering the structure to fight the fire from the inside.

WFPS declared the fire to be under control at 12:30 p.m.

The fire service said everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before the arrival of crews. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.