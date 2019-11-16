WINNIPEG – Fire crews battled a garage fire on Cambridge Street late Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews were called to the 400 block of Cambridge Street for a reports of a garage fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. The garage was attached to a two-storey house.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and began to fight the fire. WFPS said the fire was under control by 11:47 a.m.

The residents of the house evacuated before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported. The fire did not spread to the house, and WFPS said there are no damage estimates available at this time.