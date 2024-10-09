WFPS proposing changes to how vacant building fires are billed to property owners

The mayor's inner circle is set to discuss possible changes to a bylaw that currently sees the landlords of vacant buildings billed for the entire cost of firefighting efforts when a blaze breaks out at their property.

Under the current bylaw, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service can recover the costs from vacant building fires when certain qualifications are met, however, since the bylaw came into effect last year, the WFPS has raised some concerns with the process.

"The current application of vacant building fire response fees has resulted in a low percentage of fees being paid and may be discouraging property owners from redeveloping after expensive fires," a city report reads.

In 2023, there were 43 properties that the WFPS could bill for a fire response, with the total bill reaching more than $1.1 million. The average bill was $26,000, while the highest was $138,000.

Although bills had been issued totalling $1.1 million, the report shows only $78,450 has been repaid in part or full.

To change the system, the WFPS would like to see a tier fine system implemented. Eligible properties would receive a fine of $5,000 for the first vacant fire and an additional $5,000 for every fire after that until hitting a cap of $20,000.

Also, if there is no fire at the property in five years, the next fire would be considered the first fire.

As part of the report, the Public Service recommends that landlords already billed can opt into the new system and pay a reduced fee.

"Requiring applications would encourage responsiveness among owners who have not yet acknowledged invoices for the original fees, and would ensure non-responsive owners continue to bear the full cost of fees assessed prior to these amendments," the report reads.

It also notes if owners have already paid more fees than the new structure, they would be entitled to a refund.

If this bylaw is changed, the fees from 2023 would be reduced, meaning the city would write off around $900,000.

EPC is set to discuss the agenda on Oct. 16 and if approved, it will move on to council for a final vote.