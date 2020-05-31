WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a garage fire in the Fort Rouge area Saturday night.

At 9:26 p.m., WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a detached garage in the rear of the 300 block of Baltimore Road.

According to WFPS, once on scene, firefighters encountered the garage engulfed in flames, with fire extending to two neighbouring garages. The fire was declared under control at 9:50 p.m.

There were no occupants in any of the garages at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are currently available.