WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out two fires in less than an hour Sunday afternoon.

At 2:09 p.m., crews were called to fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 600 block of Banning Street.

The WFPS said that crews launched an offensive attack once on scene, and the fire was very quickly brought under control.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

At 2:49 p.m., firefighters responded to reports that the retaining wall structure along the roadway at Harrowby Avenue and St. Mary’s Road was on fire.

According to WFPS, when crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames. The fire was quickly knocked down.

Crews remained on scene into the evening, extinguishing hot spots and inspecting the structure.

Traffic in the area is being re-routed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.