WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding people how to safely use a barbecue after a fire broke out Saturday evening due to a barbecue.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Rougeau Avenue just before 6 p.m. When firefighters arrived the fire could be seen coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m.

In a release, fire crews said it is believed the fire was accidental and it started in the barbecue and spread to the deck and the back of the house.

Platoon Chief Don Enns said the home was a duplex so both homes were evacuated but he noted there were no injures and the neighbouring home was not damaged.

He said barbecue fires can pose a risk to fire crews.

"It was a propane barbecue so that does definitely present an issue to us and it certainly does make it dangerous for crews upon approaching to the fire scene. But we were lucky the guys were able to cool the tank down really quickly," said Enns.

For those who do have a barbecue, the WFPS has some tips to use it safely.

• Always light the barbecue with a spark ignitor button or proper barbecue lighter;

• Do not hold a cigarette or match over the grill when the gas or propane is on;

• Regularly check connections on barbecues to make sure nothing is loose and there are no leaks; and

• Never leave the barbecue unattended.