

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to four separate fires between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Battery Street area.

Firefighters said the first fire involved a garage, the second involved debris next to the garage and the other two involved vehicles.

Crews quickly extinguished the fires and no injuries were reported.

WFPS brought the fires to the attention of police because they seem suspicious.

WFPS reminds residents of some arson prevention tips:

- Residents should dispose of garbage, yard waste, lumber and bulky waste properly and promptly;

- People should also keep all garbage, bulky waste and firewood well away from your house or garage;

- Store flammble material safely;

- Install motion activated lighting in your backyard and on garages located on back lanes.

Damage estimates aren’t available at this point.