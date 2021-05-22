WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a house in the Centennial area for the second time in as many weeks.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the city said a crew returning to their station from a call spotted a fire at a vacant, three-storey, multi-family house in the 500 block of William Avenue. Crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival and launched an offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control at 7:40 p.m. The city said the house suffered significant smoke, fire, and water damage. It also noted this was the second fire at this house this month.

Crews previously responded to a fire at the house on May 9.

The cause of Saturday’s fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.