WINNIPEG -- The annual Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Run has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have opted for a virtual run to take its place.

On Monday the WFPS Run, which includes the half marathon and a 10 and 5 kilometre run, announced the event which was scheduled to happen on October 18 has been cancelled.

"After much discussion, we have determined a live, in-person event of our size and nature is not possible to host in a safe and responsible manner for our runners, our volunteers, and the surrounding communities," WFPS Run board and race committee said in a Facebook post.

The post said registered runners will have the option to get a full refund minus the ACTIVE fees, or they can defer their registration to the WFPS Run 2021. It said anyone wanting a refund must submit their request by Monday, August 31.

While no in-person run will be happening this year, WFPS Run organizers announced they will be launching a virtual race platform.

"This option will include all the great runner schwag WFPS Run is known for plus a few surprises," the Facebook post reads.

WFPS Run said more details will be released through email or its social media platforms.