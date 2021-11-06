WFPS saves cat, extinguishes Jamison Avenue fire
WINNIPEG -
WFPS extinguished a fire and saved a cat Friday night.
According to WFPS, crews were called to a two-storey home on Jamison Avenue near Henderson Highway at 10:19 p.m.
WFPS said when firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the building.
WFPS crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire to be under control at 10:46 p.m.
Firefighters searched the building and found a cat which was brought to safety.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.