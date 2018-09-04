The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) wants to improve services to help firefighters and paramedics deal with job-related stress.

Officials with the WFPS say they're working on a mental health program to bolster current services available to their employees. They say they're hearing from staff more help is needed to deal with challenging work environments.

The WFPS says work injury costs are over budget by $500,000, due in part to an increase in mental health issues.

It says the sooner employees can be connected with services the sooner they can get back to work.

The WFPS says it has explored options provided to members of the Department of National Defence.

The city's finance committee approved a $4.8-million over expenditure for the department which includes the work injury figures.