

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning residents of a high risk for fires because of the weather.

“With the really hot, dry weather, combined with high winds, we have a significant risk of wildland fires,” said Erin Madden of the WFPS.

The warning comes following eight different grass fires around the city, at least one of which was caused by human activity.

READ MORE: Human activity blamed for grass fire near Perimeter Highway

Winds Friday are expected to gust in excess of 60 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

Madden said Winnipeggers should keep in mind that when wind speeds exceed 25 kilometres per hour, all open-air fires, including those in approved fire pits, are prohibited.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle large grass fire in south Transcona, seventh wildland fire in three days

“Even if a resident has obtained a burning permit, fires are not permitted under these conditions,” she said.

Madden added smokers should be extra cautious these days.

The WFPS said smoking materials should never be disposed of in any vegetation or thrown from a car window.

Butts should never be put in planter pots, but in sand or water to ensure they're fully extinguished, Madden said.