What are the latest predictions for gas prices in Winnipeg?

For those in Winnipeg who are hoping gas prices have peaked, they won't like the latest predictions for the city.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Winnipeggers should expect to see the price at the pump climb a bit more than the $1.67 a litre that is currently at most gas stations.

He anticipates prices could "edge up" every few days or weeks as we get closer to summer.

"Typically gas prices peak between mid-May to mid-June. So as we go into the long weekend, it's possible that prices will continue inching up," said De Haan. "We are probably close to the end. Thinking of the rally of prices, we're probably somewhere in the eighth inning, if this is a baseball game."

De Haan said he is hopeful Winnipeg won't go over the $1.80 a litre mark.

"A lot of this, though, is based on things we know at the time. If there are unexpected refinery disruptions, that obviously could push up prices beyond what we are expecting."

He noted once summer is in full swing, the prices will drop a little, but not nearly to the extent that most people would want.

When comparing prices across the country, De Haan said Winnipeg and Manitoba are right in the middle range, with B.C. paying on the high end, while places like Ontario and Alberta are seeing slightly lower prices.