WINNIPEG -- After five tense days of ballot counting, the United States declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden won the presidency in a record turnout election, and Americans took to the streets to celebrate the win.

Wendel Cox, a Manitoban currently living in the U.S., said he was pleased with the news of a Biden victory.

"I think over the next couple hours as [my wife and I] finished shopping and came back home, we just got more and more delighted," said Cox.

"It's a cliché, but it really does feel like a weight has been lifted."

Biden won the electoral college and the popular vote and is the first presidential candidate in history to surpass 70 million votes.

Cox believes it's been a turbulent four years in the U.S., and he hopes the change in office will position America as a more generous partner in world affairs.

"Back to a multilateralism, back to a collaboration with other like-minded countries around the world like Canada."

Democrats Abroad Canada is the official party arm for Americans living in Canada.

Dianna English, the national communications officer, said it's relieved to have a leader like Biden and said the democratic victory will mean a reliable partner for Canada moving forward.

"[Canada] will have an administration that is operating in good faith, and that they can trust," said English. "They can trust us both in bilateral relationships but also on the world stage and as a neighbour."

English believes they doubled the number of Americans voting outside the country, many of whom came from Canada.

Cox hopes the new president will bring more compassion to the country.

“A generosity, a kindness, a sense of community returning,” he said.