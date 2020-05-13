WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba will be shifting to a remote learning model for the fall term.

The university made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

“The University has approved a plan to deliver all possible courses for the Fall Term by remote learning,” Dr. Janice Ristock, Provost and Vice-President (Academic), said in a statement. “In rare cases, and with approval, some courses may be delivered in person. In these very exceptional circumstances, we will identify the protocols that need to be in place to accommodate these few exceptions. Students will know this in advance so that they can make informed course selections.”

The fall term begins on Sept 9. Ristock wrote the university also approved an extension of the fall term for “optional in-person critical instruction for the period January 5 to 15, 2021.”

“This will ensure that all students (local or international) will be able to begin and complete their studies without having to be physically present for the period of September to December 2020,” she wrote.

The university also revealed it is dealing with a cut in its operating grant of five per cent for the 2020/21 academic year, which means a $17.3 million reduction to the university’s budget.

The university said in a memo it is looking at ways to deal with the shortfall. Options being considered include hiring deferrals, layoffs, reducing discretionary spending and voluntary workweek reductions.

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union released a statement saying they support measures that protect the health and safety of the community, but add there are concerns about accessibility for students to complete their learning.

The union said one-in-10 students at the university do not have a personal computer or home internet access.

“We fully acknowledge the gravity that COVID-19 has on students and the post-secondary landscape, especially for those without access to the resources needed to continue their studies in this new reality,” said UMSU president Jelynn Dela Cruz in a statement. “While we – as 25,000 students – have a large role to play in flattening the curve, we’re asking our provincial and federal public health officers to make student accessibility and resources a priority.”

Universities and colleges across the province closed their campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News, the University of Winnipeg said they are developing plans for the fall term to address the need for ongoing physical distancing.

“We anticipate the majority of our educational programs will be offered through alternate delivery, with some in-person, on-campus activities, including research,” a spokesperson for the University of Winnipeg said. “Our academic mission will drive our planning.”

CTV News has reached out to Brandon University and Red River College for updates on their learning plans.