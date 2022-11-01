What happened at Mayor Scott Gillingham's swearing in ceremony
Scott Gillingham has officially been sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor.
It was to the sound of bagpipes and applause that Winnipeg Mayor-elect Scott Gillingham walked into the packed council chambers, followed by members of his new council on Tuesday evening.
After sitting in the head seat, Gillingham called the inaugural meeting of the council to order.
"This is an exciting night for everyone, and it is a night of new beginnings," Gillingham said.
Following the singing of O Canada by the O Koshetz Choir, and a blessing led by Elder Norman Meade, Gillingham was officially sworn in as Winnipeg's 44th mayor and received the chain of office.
It was to a round of cheers and enthusiastic applause that Gillingham participated in council's roll call, for the first time, as 'His Worship, Mayor Gillingham.'
Winnipeg Mayor-Elect Scott Gillingham is sworn-in as mayor during a ceremony at city hall on Nov. 1, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Gillingham was elected last week in the civic election. He won with 27.5 per cent of the votes after serving two terms as a Winnipeg city councillor.
"Let us unite to build a stronger Winnipeg together," Gillingham said in his opening address to council. "Winnipeg is a great city, and like all great cities, we face great challenges."
As mayor, Gillingham has promised he will raise property taxes, build modular housing to help people experiencing homelessness, and work with city council to create a strategic plan for the city.
On Tuesday evening, he reiterated a need to address homelessness and safety in the city, to modernize city infrastructure and services, and to grow the city's economy.
"We are too diverse a city to pretend that there is only one priority or only one solution or only one approach to solve these problems," he said.
Turning to his council – all veterans in the council chambers with the exception of newly-elected Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) – Gillingham said it is now time to get to work.
Gillingham told media following the ceremony that members of the Executive Policy Committee – the mayor's inner circle of council – will be announced on Wednesday.
