What led to the school lockdowns in Brandon

Four people have been arrested after a fight at a home in Brandon spilled out into the community and prompted two schools to go into lock down.

Brandon police said on Tuesday morning officers got a call shortly after 9:50 a.m. of a fight at a home on Cornwallis Crescent. However when officers arrived, they found the people involved had already run away and potentially had firearms with them.

Investigators believe a 27-year-old man had assaulted and threatened to shoot a female victim in the home. Police said the victim had minor injuries, but did not need medical attention.

With those involved in the fight on the loose, police notified two nearby schools - Maryland Park School and Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School – of the situation. Both went into lockdown as a precaution.

About 10 minutes after the original call, someone inside Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School called 911 saying someone was inside the school with a gun.

"Following a thorough search and an investigation into the matter including interviewing employees and viewing security footage, police were able to determine that the suspects never came into the school," a release from police reads.

The schools were released from lockdown at 11:35 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Brandon School Division told CTV News that social workers and counsellors were available to staff and students at both schools, and continue to be available.

"It is my hope that parents, guardians, students and staff understand and have confidence in the continued focus on safety, the close communication between police and schools, the timely response, and the communication demonstrated in this incident," Mathew Gustafson, superintendent of the division said in a letter Tuesday.

"I understand that it can be difficult for students and staff to move into a lockdown. However, we always take these incidents very seriously and will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT

Around the same time this was happening, police officers found one of the suspects, a 19-year-old woman, not too far away from the home on Cornwallis Crescent. Police said she had an air-soft pistol with her. She was taken into custody and is facing weapons charges.

Officers, with the help of a police dog, also found a sawed-off shotgun near the home.

A second suspect, a 27-year-old man, was seen leaving the area in a vehicle, heading to the Brandon Shoppers Mall – which is where officers found and arrested him around 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers continued to look for a third suspect, another 27-year-old man, at several other homes in Brandon. He was eventually found at a home in the 900 block of 26th Street shortly after 1:10 p.m., where he surrendered to police and was arrested. Police said he was not in possession of a gun when he was arrested.

Police said a fourth suspect, a 19-year-old woman, returned to the home on Cornwallis Crescent on her own. She was arrested on outstanding charges including two counts of failing to attend court.