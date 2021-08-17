WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are advising people that the best way to prevent hospital bed shortages and overwhelming the health-care system during the pandemic is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, said on Monday the province is working to improve acute care capacity in the province. He noted that the situation is not unique to Manitoba.

“Vaccines are important, it will help protect our systems, which allows a lot of these other types of care to occur,” Atwal said.

According to Shared Health, wait times for emergency and urgent care were up in June compared to the same time last year.

The organization noted that the median wait time ranged from just under an hour at the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg to about two hours and 15 minutes at Grace Hospital.

The numbers show that during this time, one in 10 people waited between 2.5 hours to 5 hours and 15 minutes.