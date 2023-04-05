What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Antiwar officer from Putin's elite security team defects

On Oct. 14, a Russian engineer named Gleb Karakulov boarded a flight from Kazakhstan to Turkiye with his wife and daughter. He switched off his phone to shut out the crescendo of urgent, enraged messages, said goodbye to his life in Russia and tried to calm his fast-beating heart.

Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?

Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island