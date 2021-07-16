WINNIPEG -- Under Manitoba’s latest round of public health orders, movie theatres will be able to reopen on Saturday at 50 per cent capacity, but only to fully vaccinated people.

Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas, said they were given notice earlier in the week that theatres would be granted permission to reopen at some point over the weekend. However, they learned they would only be allowed to welcome back fully vaccinated customers at the same time as the rest of the province.

PROVING VACCINATION STATUS

Walker noted that moviegoers will have to confirm their vaccination status at the front of the theatres, before they can go to concessions and start to buy anything.

“Obviously, this is a unique recommendation in Manitoba to determine vaccination status, it’s not happening in any other province, so it is new to us,” he said.

“But ultimately, the act that the province created does make it reasonably efficient and we just hope Manitobans will be understanding that this is not our policy, per se, that this is just the way the regulations have rolled out.”

Walker added that he’s trying to look at the positive in the situation, though it’s a bit frustrating because the same rules don’t apply at gyms, malls or restaurants.

“I’ll take maybe a positive that those who attend and those who are eligible to attend will feel a bit more comfortable and confident going to the movies and maybe [go] a bit more frequently,” he said.

“We’ll see what we learn and ultimately we hope this is just a phase that we’re going through.”

THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

Walker added that the pandemic has been “very, very difficult” on movie theatres, noting that Landmark has been forced to close its theatres, but leases almost all of its locations.

“I frame it that we’ve invested a lot of money just to be here and invested to keep our talent on board and keep our leases in place and to have these theatres ready to reopen,” he said.

“We believe in this business long-term. There’s tons of great movies coming out now, which is great news compared to last summer when we tried to reopen.”

As for anyone who is nervous to attend a movie theatre, Walker said the venues are all very safe.

“We have distancing mandated through our reserved seating. We have physical distancing in all directions. We’re sanitizing all of the surfaces,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.