What mayoral candidates promised Wednesday if they are elected Winnipeg’s next mayor

From crime to bike registration, several mayoral candidates shared more details of their campaigns on Wednesday.

Kevin Klein says he wants to focus on crime in Winnipeg. He said Winnipeggers deserve to feel safe while out in the city, from going to The Forks to travelling on a city bus.

“Everyone with a gun and a badge needs to be out in force tackling crime, not behind desks,” Klein said in a news release.

Klein wants every penny in the police budget to be used on policing matters and for all officers to be focused on crime, noting he would like to see sheriffs or cadets be assigned to emergency rooms so officers can be on the streets.

“I am not suggesting police need more funding. We cannot afford more taxes like other candidates are promising. I am suggesting that better management and allocation of the funds they receive will tackle crime in our community.”

SCOTT GILLINGHAM

Scott Gillingham said if he is elected mayor, he would try to rebuild the relationship between Winnipeg City Hall and the provincial government.

“Winnipeg’s relationship with the province is crucial, and voters deserve to know whether every potential mayor has a plan to get better results from that relationship,” Gillingham said in a release.

Gillingham said he has identified several intergovernmental economic and fiscal issues that should be turned into moments of collaboration between the two governments instead of isolated disputes.

“There are issues where the province has a legitimate interest in our policy outcomes, just as there are cases where the city has legitimate requests from the province.”

RANA BOKHARI

Rana Bokhari is turning her attention to bike registration and stolen bikes in Winnipeg.

She wants to make bike registrations free and use technology to track stolen bicycles.

“I don’t know a single Winnipegger who hasn’t experienced a bike theft at some point in their lifetimes, myself included,” said Bokhari in a release.

She said along with free registration, she would make it mandatory for all new bicycles to be registered. She would also partner with the tracking app called 529 Garage, which is a free app that connects bike registration numbers to police across the country.

“Stolen bikes are sometimes transported across provincial lines, so it’s important to connect with more than police jurisdiction…Once your bike is registered with the city, it will be registered with the app.”

DON WOODSTOCK

Lastly, Don Woodstock wants to give rebates to Winnipeggers when there is a surplus in the water and waste department.

“It’s time to give back to the people of Winnipeg. We have paid enough taxes,” Woodstock said in a release Wednesday.

He also wants to hold contractors accountable for going over budget on projects, with Woodstock citing the North End Treatment Plant. The second phase alone could be more than $360 million over the original budget.

Woodstock said he would require cost overruns to have 75 per cent approval from council, and it would trigger an automatic claim against the contractors’ performance bond to cover the cost.

Woodstock also noted that contractors would be held accountable and if needed, law enforcement would get involved for any misuse of funds or for causing costly delays.

“If there is criminal intent to defraud taxpayers, my administration will seek the maximum penalties for defrauding Winnipeg. This will also include a mandatory exclusionary period of five years from being able to bid on any city contracts.”

Winnipeg’s next mayor will be decided on Oct. 26.