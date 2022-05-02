What MPI is doing in the downtown City Place parkade

Winnipeggers looking to get a damage estimate with Manitoba Public Insurance have an option to head downtown and drive on up to the fourth level of the City Place parkade.

Kristy Rydz, manager of communications with MPI, said the Crown corporation had started using the City Place parkade at 215 Hargrave Street in November 2021 as an extra location for driveable estimates.

MPI opened the City Place site while its Service Centre locations in Winnipeg were being used by Shared Health as COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites.

"The opening of this location was initially a way to provide additional appointment availability during an interim period," Rydz told CTV News in an email.

"Now, as many customers are returning to their workplaces and many of our locations have also returned to regular operations, we are pleased to continue to have another central location available."

Rydz said driveable estimates can be performed at the location, which also helps increase appointment capacity when needed. Appointment options are discussed when someone reports their claim, which MPI said is based on damage and availability.