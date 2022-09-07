What one school division found about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it impacted students

A new report from the Seven Oaks School Division is helping shed some light on the impacts COVID-19 had on its staff and students over the last two-and-a-half years.

Brian O'Leary, the superintendent of the school division, said with this report they were wanting to capture the moment of 2020 to 2022.

"It had an impact, we wanted to capture that. We also wanted to capture what we thought was really incredible work by our staff throughout the pandemic, adjusting to changes and incredible support from our parent community," said O'Leary.

The report found that enrolment throughout the pandemic stayed relatively the same for Seven Oaks, even though province-wide enrolment saw a large dip between 2019 and 2021.

Engagement and factors associated with it were a focus in the report, with the report saying some areas require more attention.

The average number of absences per year went up from 5.6 in 2019 to 7.9 in 2020 and then 9.0 in 2022.

The report also found students don't feel like they have a high sense of belonging compared to higher numbers before the pandemic.

The school division also found categories such as students valuing school outcomes and positive homework behaviours to aspirations to finish high school and planning for post-secondary all dropped compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Other concerns include a drop in participation in sports and school clubs.

O'Leary said these are factors that the school division wants to look at and work with students to help improve them.

"Our kids came through it far less hopeful for the future than we would like. Higher reporting of anxiety, depression. So, there are some factors that aren't academic but are related to their achievement in school that we need to work to improve. It gives us a baseline to say at the end of this school year, 'are kids more hopeful? Do they think they are going to graduate, go on to post-secondary? Have a positive future?'"

Moderate to high levels of anxiety and depression each climbed to 40 per cent when numbers before the pandemic were at 29 per cent. Meanwhile, the report also showed that high self-esteem also dropped 10 percentage points.

O'Leary is hopeful a return to normalcy, being around friends, staying off screens and being more active will automatically help these numbers to balance out a little, but he knows some students will need more help than others.

"We've all been in the same storm, but not the same boat. And some kids and families, their boats took on a lot more water than others. So, how can we be attentive to those kids and give them the support to thrive and flourish in school again?"

For this school year, O'Leary is encouraging kids to participate in activities as much as possible, saying people have been too isolated over the last two years.