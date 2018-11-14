

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming to bring holiday joy, Christmas cheer and festive floats, but it also means anyone trying to get around downtown might have a difficult time.

On Saturday, Nov. 17 beginning at 1 p.m. and ending around 8 p.m. the following roads will be closed for the parade:

- Portage Avenue will be closed from Sherbrook Street to Main Street

- Portage Avenue East will be closed from Main Street to Westbrook Street

- Hargrave Street, Colony Street, Vaughan Street, Kennedy Street, Edmonton Street, Garry Street, Fort Street, Carlton Street, Donald Street and Smith Street will be closed at Portage Avenue

- Main Street southbound will be closed between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue

- Main Street northbound will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue

- Pioneer Avenue westbound will be closed between Main Street and westbrook Street

- Westbrook Street southbound will be closed between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way

- William Stevenson Way eastbound will be closed between Main Street and Waterfront Drive

The city advises anyone going to the parade to expect delays, plan in advance and schedule extra travel time.

Winnipeg Transit will also be rerouting buses in the parade’s area starting around 1:30 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. For more transit information go to the Winnipeg Transit website or call 311.

CTV Winnipeg will be livestreaming a special Santa Claus Parade broadcast from its website beginning at 5 p.m.